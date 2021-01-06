Recently, I was watching the morning news where they're talking about all the false claims made by Donald Trump about vote counting.
On the one hand, his comments are keeping the fact-checkers and voting officials busy. On the other, Trump has been known to create his own reality in order to benefit himself. Others who do such things are called frauds and liars and even idiots, but his litigious instincts compel the use of other terms.
I think it boils down to desperation. In the absence of the office of the presidency, Trump's life and his family's are going to be a continuous stream of depositions, investigations and trials. I still believe he will try to leave the country, buying asylum in some unrecognizable republic, or even Russia. I guess we'll see.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
Not desperation but rule of law which is the President's duty under the Constitution.
There was fraud. Why condone it?
Carlos you have been hoodwinked. Don’t feel bad, papa joe will take good care of you the next 4 years. If there was fraud then no elected official from any disputed state should be seated, including republicans who won.
Correction! Trump's claims of voter fraud are not false. They have been well documented and known by people who aren't paying attention to the liberal media. A ilistration would be media reports about the confusion in DC today. The media out blame on Trump and his supporters. In spite of Antifa announcing they would be there wearing Trump MAGA gear to create as much trouble as posible. Antifa was there and kept their promiss to cause trouble., completely ignored by the liberal media. Now that the US government is controlled by China are you sure your glad. China doesn't control every thing . We still have 30 conservative states that will resist China's control.
Yes they are Gary. He is tool and you have been bamboozled. Sorry but those are the facts.
The DEMS better stop worrying about Trump and start worrying about China Joe! Stay tune and you will see what I am talking about
