In Galatians 3:28, the Bible states, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
It's hurtful to my soul to see so much emphasis placed on a person’s skin color in this day and age. We have to ask, “Who's profiting from the 21st century version of bigotry?”
It seems like we came so far and now are regressing. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of having his children judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin seems like it's slipping away.
If possible, it's even more tragic that his noble dream is being pushed aside by some of our children's teachers.
Six decades ago, people of all colors and faiths marched arm in arm to protest bigotry. That righteous cause was rooted in biblical teachings. What guides today’s hatred for our fellow man? We need to trust in God’s love and reject calls for hatred. It was wrong then, and it's wrong now.
Wanda Buttner
Galveston
Ms. Buttner, the answer is simple:
No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money. Matthew 6:24.
In this world, if it is not about GOD, it is about money and power. If it is not about money and power to those individuals, ...it is about power and money!
