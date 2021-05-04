Do all Galveston County courthouses look as bad as the North County Annex? Americans with Disabilities Act handicap parking striping is barely recognizable. Handicap hand rails are bare metal, and there are sharp paint chips causing abrasions.
Forty of 51 recess lights are burned out. Five of 20 lights are burned out under the carport, which needs new paint and has hay growing on top.
Paint on parking striping and designated curbs is barely visible. Signs around the facility are bent over, not vertically straight, and the majority of the signs are unreadable.
The air conditioner and emergency generator containment fence has many loose boards, needs paint, and the fence's "Danger Warning" signs aren't readable.
The south vertical fence has holes covered with horizontal fence boards.
The southeast, southwest brick columns are leaning 15 degrees. Brick flower pots are missing bricks; broken bricks are tripping hazards on walking surfaces. Pedestrian walkways have ant piles, one about 10 inches high. Constable parking signs are different heights, no uniformity.
Recently installed new Dumpster wooden gates, unfortunately installed wrong and cannot close.
In 2021, I've visited many Texas county courthouses. Our county annex has many safety and outside cosmetic concerns.
Bruce Blankenship
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.