I'm a 67-year-old person who doesn't relish the idea that I'm officially tallied in the elderly category.
However, during this pandemic, I've realized I have to keep myself safe and in so doing, I can help keep my family members, friends and people in my community safe.
I made a to-go order at a local restaurant on the West End last week. I walked in wearing my mask. I was absolutely the only one there in a mask. The place was packed. There was no room for social distancing.
I had to stand in a narrow “pathway” with another person while waiting for my order. The person behind the cash register was basically right in my face and I noticed none of the wait staff had on masks.
We, as a community, feel like we're hanging on by our fingertips and trying to help local businesses by purchasing from them. Believe me, I will no longer patronize this restaurant.
It's a matter of respect to others to wear a mask. The city should require businesses to show this respect.
Diane Scott
Galveston
Editor's note: Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued such an order Monday.
