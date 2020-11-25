At Thanksgiving time, I like to count my blessings. As a senior citizen, I have many.
My latest bill from the city of Galveston Water Department, with its new format, was so welcoming, easy to read and informative, that I immediately picked up my phone and paid my bill by credit card.
I've always found the clerk who answers the phone to be friendly, prompt and efficient.
One time that I paid at the window, I dropped my keys, unknowingly, out of the car. After searching the car and my purse (no easy matter), it dawned on me that they may have fallen out when I got out of the car at the mail window.
Sure enough, when I drove up, the gentleman at the window held my keys up — with the biggest smile. That smile made my day.
Come to think of it, the public spirit and professionalism of the entire city government, from the mayor, the council, police and fire, to public works and essential staff during this pandemic — all deserve our thanks for a job well done.
Happy Thanksgiving to all from a grateful citizen and BOI (born on the island).
Elise Hopkins Stephens
Galveston
