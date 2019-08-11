I have no faith in Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to do the right thing. Their failure as public servants will not stop me from doing my duty as a citizen.
I ask my elected officials to stop ignoring the obvious signs that the Grand Old Party is a safe haven for racists, murderers and corruption.
Twenty-two people in El Paso, my hometown, were killed by a white supremacist, who's a Trump supporter. A white supremacist who feels he stands with like-minded peers in the GOP.
I've been harassed by them for being Hispanic; but name calling pales in comparison to what the people in El Paso suffered. Take a step back and look at the state we're living in. Analyze the way people are being treated.
Do the senators really believe that their response to this crisis is the right response? Do they really think the rounding up of people of a specific race, imprisonment of children into concentration camps, and the shooting of law-abiding citizens because of their ethnicity will be looked at kindly in the future?
Their actions — and inactions — will be one more embarrassing footnote in history books.
Lorenzo Ochoa
Galveston
