With the main point of entry for terrorists less guarded while furloughed Transportation Security Administration agents are quitting to fund their survival during winter, could Trump, as he continues to pursue his cause without regard for the legal citizens he's harming, opt to hire the immigrants with foreign language skills for the additional airport security now needed?
Trump doesn't seem such a labor-intensive guy, but he tends to hire immigrants that are capable where he isn't (legal and illegal; i.e., his golf courses and construction sites). These that may have had to scratch and climb harder than he has had to, to achieve their aims, may tell him that a physical construction is right up their alley to deconstruct, by tunneling, cutting doors, using ladders, and scratching and climbing over the top.
Since most of the illegal immigrants are called "stay overs," having crossed borders legally, but letting visas expire, he's inadequately protecting us with this method. The criminally dangerous element must be culled by identifying with enforcement of existing laws aided by available technologically advanced solutions. He's just fencing them in.
Julia Walker
Galveston
