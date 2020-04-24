Face masks are a public safety issue, not a constitutional issue as Judge Mark Henry suggests ("Galveston County won't make masks mandatory, judge says," The Daily News, April 23). It's a crying shame that counties can’t present a unified approach to help stop this deadly crisis.
Citing Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order as “unconstitutional” is ridiculous. Yes, America was built on individual liberties and freedom. Relying on “personal responsibility,” really? Obviously, some folks require certain mandates because they have no “personal responsibility." Obviously, the continued 25,000 to 30,000 new cases each day in the United States is proof of that.
There will be some folks who will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to cover their face to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus to another — and those who don't care. The mask is for public safety to protect those around you.
Taking the easy route and leaving it up to personal responsibility isn't leadership, but a no-spine approach. Grow one and do what's best for public safety. If it’s constitutional to enforce simple traffic laws for public safety, why is a face mask to prevent the spread of a deadly virus unconstitutional?
Chris Hines
La Marque
(1) comment
Has anyone ever seen Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask outside of a clinical setting? He may recommend it but he doesn't.
