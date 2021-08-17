In response to the article ("City proposes solution to West Enders' golf cart concerns," The Daily News, Aug. 10): Who are these "special" people on the West End who think the world should get out of their way because they deserve to do whatever they want?
They've already killed a teenage girl who wasn't wearing a seat belt in a golf cart and was just driving around in their "special" kind of a neighborhood.
Yeah, now a definition of a new kind of neighborhood so they can have their own rules. Is the tail wagging the dog or what?
Richard Berryman
Galveston
