Kudos to the President and Congress for passing the First Step Act, a serious attempt at federal justice reform. I'm of the belief that every person's humanity is an innate endowment, not something to be granted or rescinded by governments.
While I recognize that a person may, through their own choices and actions, forfeit their right to live free among society, I don't recognize the right of the government to rob them of their humanity. All people are people, and deserve to be treated as such, even if they also deserve to be incarcerated as a punishment and protection for society.
So, this bill is a good thing. A first small step toward bringing more justice to our justice system. But it also demonstrates that it's possible for the left and the right to come together and work toward making America a better country.
Americans are quick to dehumanize those who break the law, and quicker to dehumanize those who have different political beliefs; and just as this bill is a first step in progressive justice reform, I hope it can also be the first step toward bringing common humanity and civility back to our political system.
Bailey Jones
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.