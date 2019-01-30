How ironic. Kathryn Eastburn’s article ("As wetlands die, many see a growing coastal crisis," The Daily News, Jan. 27) brilliantly explained how important wetlands are to the health of our county (add state/country) in helping to reduce flooding, serving as a nursery for numerous species, providing food for others, and serving as a pristine place for ecotourism and fishing.
Yet, three days before the article, Galveston City Council voted not to give Artist Boat additional time to find a new home ("Council declines to intervene in Artist Boat eviction," The Daily News, Jan. 25).
Artist Boat has done more to preserve wetlands on Galveston Island than any other organization, including governments, of which I'm aware. They're being evicted from their headquarters/teaching facility because of zoning in the area (and neighbors who object to having kayaks behind the fence.).
What's wrong with this picture? We need to preserve our wetlands, but find “offensive” having Artist Boat, an organization that works for the preservation of those wetlands, as a neighbor for a few months while they try to find a suitable place to move.
Save our wetlands, save our island, please.
E. T. "Bets" Anderson
Galveston
