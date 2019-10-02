In response to David Hardee's commentary ("Americans feel superior because they are superior," The Daily News, Sept. 30): Hardee, certain of his view of America’s history over the last 60 to 70 years, concludes by accusing those who aren't “traditional Americans” of “seeking to damn traditional stimulation for superiority ... segregating society by color and denigrating traditional Americans using the racist phrase 'white supremacy.'"
His thinking here is almost unintelligible — yet I think it’s clear what he meant.
Unfortunately, he may have missed a strategy report by President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security. It was published last month to guide law enforcement on emerging threats. Kevin K. McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security said: “I would like to ... be direct and unambiguous in addressing a major issue of our time.
"In our modern age, the continuation of racially based violent extremism, particularly violent white supremacy, is an abhorrent affront to the nation.”
Hardee’s external “threats of Nazism, Shintoism and fascism ...” are gone. On the other hand, the internal threat of white supremacy remains with us after 400 years. Unless we work together to change that, white supremacy will be an abhorrent affront to the nation for a long time to come.
David Brakebill
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.