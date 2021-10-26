The Oxford English Dictionary defines monomania as an exaggerated or fanatical enthusiasm for or devotion to one subject. That's the best way to look at the letter by Joseph Cavallaro ("Here are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day," The Daily News, Oct. 15). Donald Trump seems to be the only thought on his mind.

As usual with monomaniacs, a single person or idea takes charge of their thinking. All of his assertions were false, but to limit my comments I will address only the coronavirus response, which the Trump administration didn't bungle.

When Biden took office, a plan was in place to distribute and administer the vaccine. Indeed, it was Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who said in September 2020 they wouldn't take the vaccine because it was developed under Trump. However, they were vaccinated before they took office.

More people have died from the virus since Biden took office than during Trump’s tenure. Vaccine uptake has been less than what Biden desired perhaps because of his mixed messaging on vaccinations such as the vaccinated need to be protected from the unvaccinated. Either the vaccines work, or they don’t. Tell us which.

Joseph A. Pelto

Texas City

Joseph A. Pelto

Texas City

Jim Forsythe

Nearly 720,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. During the time Trump was President, 367,000 people died from Covid19. Since February 1, there have been approximately 353,000 deaths from the pandemic. The last month Trump was in office was January 2021 and the USA had 104,265 deaths from Covid19 that month.

"In September 2021 alone, approximately 49,000 deaths likely would have been averted if people had chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19."

We will continue to have large number of deaths, unless more people get vaccinated.

"Either the vaccines work, or they don’t. Tell us which." They work!

