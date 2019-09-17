Our Constitution, the cornerstone of our freedoms, was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by government. The Fifth Amendment states that “No person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law” and it protects us from double jeopardy and self-incrimination.
However, the phrases “innocent until proven guilty’ and “presumption of innocence” are not found in the Fifth Amendment nor in any part of the Constitution. These phrases are derived from English law and are part of our system and considered common law today.
Celebrate Constitution Week, which runs through Tuesday, by reading this foundational document signed 232 years ago, and knowing your rights.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
