The scene is familiar to us now. People in the streets waving U.S. flags and protesting a socialist government that promised equality and prosperity but failed to deliver either.
Cubans are standing together by the thousands chanting “Libertad!” in the island nation’s strongest ever condemnation of the 62-year-old tyrannical regime. Cubans are rejecting government censorship, they're rejecting turning off the internet to the whole island of Cuba, and they're rejecting a government who decides what rights they need.
I stand with Cuba and against socialism, the disease that infected that island so many years ago. I stand with the people of Cuba, and with all freedom-loving people that reject the idea that government gets to decide what rights we can enjoy.
Alison Putman
Kemah
