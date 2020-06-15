Censorship is alive and well in America. As we approach November and prepare to be confronted with the lesser of two evils, the Commission on Presidential Debates for the 33rd year in a row will censor the minor parties from the presidential debate stage.
The disenfranchised voter will not be given their voice in the debate. And if we choose not to vote red or blue we are disenfranchised.
You may disagree with the idea of people voting other than the prescribed two-party ticket, but to allow a nonprofit organization to censor the public forum is shameful.
It's a raw example of censorship in a nation of free speech. It's shocking society still ignores it.
We deserve a debate of all the ideas that represents all the people.
Amy Adams
Dickinson
