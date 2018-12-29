I read with interest the article (“New funding source to spearhead more public art,” The Daily News, Dec. 27). Apparently, $50,000 was removed from the Arts and Historical Preservation Advisory Board, funds that traditionally have gone to nonprofits for marketing, and transferred to the Commission on the Arts to fund unspecified arts projects.
The $50,000 used to be part of the advisory board’s allocation to organizations such as The 1894 Grand Opera House, Galveston Symphony, Galveston Art League, Galveston Arts Center and others.
Those monies have now been dramatically reduced. I can’t imagine what the new $50,000 can possibly purchase to “make Galveston more attractive” than these nonprofit organizations. Certainly, fewer people will travel to see “murals or statues” than come for, say, The Grand.
The accompanying photos also were interesting. The front page turtle was funded by the Galveston Art League as part of the nonprofit Turtle Island Restoration Network’s project “Turtles about Town.” The Shark Shack mural was privately funded. It seems as if the nonprofit and for-profit entities in the city are doing their bit to enhance public art. The city might be wiser to continue funding such projects than create a parallel arts-funding stream.
Patricia Jakobi
Galveston
