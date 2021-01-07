Wednesday's insurrection is an example of those who believe the lies of President Donald Trump and the Republicans about the results of the election.
They've yet to prove that there was more than a few illegal ballots cast in the election.
It's been 202 years since an assault on Washington by the British. Who would've thought that it would be Trump Americans who would have attacked the Capitol?
David Detmar
League City
[thumbup] Exactly. These poor saps have no idea how they've been played. These delusions are an addiction, I believe. Each new one has to be a little stronger than the last. "Nancy Pelosi runs a Satanic child sex ring." - Oh yeah... that hits the spot.
I've seen some of the media interviews. These dupes actually believed that if they took the Capitol, they could crown their savior, set up their gallows, and start the tribunals. What a glorious revolution it would have been. It's madness. And sadness.
And many of the riots participants will do jail and or prison time, all for worshipping at the alter of Trump.
