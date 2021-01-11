The 126 representatives and 12 senators who helped foment the insurrection with lies and disinformation clearly violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and must be expelled from Congress.
Texans Randy Weber, Louis Gohmert and Ted Cruz can now get the status they so richly deserve: persona non grata. Leave the country.
And for the locals who continue to write to this page with clearly misinformative screeds, such as Mark Mansius' and Bill Sargent’s recent bombast ("2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud," The Daily News, Jan. 6): repeating big lies doesn’t make them true.
When you repeat a lie, you're a liar. Using the “big lie” tactic of manipulating people does affect people and causes them to make poor decisions. You're responsible if you do that. And, in the end, the truth will prevail, and you will lose.
There are many pressing issues to resolve. We can best address them with open dialogue based on truths. Stop screaming the boogieman “socialism” at everything you don’t like or everything you fear. And figure out what socialism actually is so we can have an honest conversation.
In the meantime, let’s get ready for some special elections.
John Allen
Galveston
If you want a special election, go for it. Maybe another HUGE loss for the Trump haters will calm the yapping hyenas.
Here comes the great white, about to breach!
