There's no surprise that most Republicans are in denial. They forgot they managed to steal the election back in 2016 because they cannot handle the truth that they legitimately lost on this go-round.
But then there's always the next election that if they lose that one it will probably be stolen from them.
Lets face it, we all have to now forget about politics and roll up our sleeves and get to work to bring back the United States of America — not the dominance of the Republican Party. We must all pledge our allegiance to America, not any type of political party.
Personally, I prefer to stand by George Washington's words that political parties are only interested in their own prosperity and not that of their fellow Americans.
George Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(2) comments
George Laiacona Jr. writes obvious fiction. Let your heart not be troubled. The day of reckoning is coming.......Then George Laiacona Jr. will answer.
I think you mean the United States of the World. You know good and well that Biden and the demoncrats will not do anything that will be in the best interest of the good ole USA. We already know the demoncrats meaning of coming together.
E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.