With COVID-19 deaths rising so dramatically, how we handle the pandemic and restart our economy will fall to considerable extent on the shoulders of our next mayor.
Whoever wins the December runoff will face a growing health emergency, a diminished economy, high unemployment and an over-taxed public work force.
That’s why it’s important that our next mayor has a firm grounding not only in science, but also has the judgment and experience to balance the difficult tradeoffs between the public’s health and the economy. It won’t be easy.
Our next mayor is also going to need a vision and long-term plan for rebuilding our infrastructure and maintaining the island’s quality of life.
In times of crisis, it’s the wise leader who looks to the future rather than the past. That’s why we’re supporting Craig Brown for mayor.
Ed Sulzberger and Linda Ercole-Musso
Galveston
