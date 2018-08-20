Working for the Beto O’Rourke campaign as a volunteer has energized me and renewed my hope about American politics. It's refreshing to see a person with strong values and a clear determination to make things better for all.
His well-articulated stances on issues like health care, agriculture, immigration to mention a few, are on the website for all to read for themselves. He is a man who has shown his ability to work across the aisle.
Definitely committed to his candidacy, he travels tirelessly across the state meeting the ordinary people in town halls to directly listen about their concerns. Take a thoughtful look at Beto O’Rourke before you vote in November.
Susan Persons
Galveston
Does taking a closer look refer to his police record?
I've looked at his website and it ensures i will be voting for cruz. They may be well articulated positions, but that doesn't make them the right positions.
