Dec. 7, 1941. The Japanese attacked the United States of America. Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorists attacked the United States on Nov. 3, 2020.
Over 75 million voters elected a pair of inept, lying, hypocrites to lead our nation.
History will reveal which event had the greatest negative on our nation.
The "Great Uniter" sits in the Oval issuing executive orders to bypass the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The "Laugher" criss-crosses the nation doing nothing positive. We can look forward to open borders, high taxes, etc. We have leaders that have us on a path to socialism.
Maybe the 2022 elections will restore a balance of power. I encourage voters not to vote for liberal, progressive, socialists.
James Cleveland
Texas City
