Forty cases, 45 cases, 50 cases, 70 cases, daily.
The cases in the city of Galveston are increasing on a daily basis.
I live here. I'm starting to get scared.
Dr. Philip Keiser, where are these cases coming from? Kroger? Walmart? The beach?
I think that the residents of Galveston have a right to know, so that we can avoid the places of contact where people are getting COVID-19 here.
Bill Silkowski
Galveston
