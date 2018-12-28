The residents of Gulf Breeze housing development extends a thank you to The Salvation Army, Galveston County Food Bank, Jesse Tree and San Jacinto Neighborhood Association specifically; and to all the organizations and individuals that made donations to make the holidays brighter for the residents.
The residents of all the island's public housing developments have a common thread, low income; albeit a pathway forward. That common thread binds us as a large community on a caring and accepting island. Month in and out there are individuals and organizations that contribute, such as Galveston County Food Bank, Jesse Tree, United Health Care, Galveston Farmer's Market and others, and we give you our sincerest thanks. We do appreciate you.
On behalf of our residents, thank you to each person and organization that made a contribution. We appreciate you!
A very special thank you to Odeila Williams, Tyese Sweet and Charles Fields for all you do each day to make our lives more comfortable.
Jeff Taylor
Gulf Breeze Resident Council
Galveston, president
