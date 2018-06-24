No complaints here; just a note of thanks to readers who followed my columns for the past several years.
I began, if memory serves, in 2009 with columns on the oddities of English and several other languages. In 2013, or thereabouts, I switched to a wider range of topics, while avoiding religious and political themes. My especial thanks to readers who took the time to comment on my ideas. Your insights taught me much.
Lately, however, it occurred to me that I was hogging precious print space that might be used more profitably for local topics.
Again, many thanks to all, and for all I wish the very best.
Harold Raley
Friendswood
