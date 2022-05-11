Congratulations are owed to Galveston ISD for voter approval of its five bond propositions, which were approved by 52.80 percent to 60.96 percent of voters.
While 6,081 people voted for mayor of Galveston, 6,220 to 6,327 people voted for the bond propositions. So, 246 people voted for spending $233.9 million to raze and replace Ball High School and purchase 13 new buses, but they didn't vote for mayor.
This is a testament to GISD, since they're prohibited by Election Code Section 255.003 from using school district resources to produce or distribute advertising in support of a bond election.
So, who paid for the signage posted at Kermit Courville Stadium and the schools? Who paid for the "Vote Yes" mailers posted by Alamo Mailing? Transparency, please.
Now, GISD, the difficult part of the process begins. Not only do you need to convince the 39.04 percent to 47.20 percent "no" voters that your positions were accurate and well intentioned, you also need to stay within your $315.25 million budget, produce the results you promised in writing about the resulting insignificant property tax increases, and prove that such expenditures actually “improve educational opportunities for every student.”
We await the proof and the results.
Robert Nuzum
Galveston
Editor's note: The "Vote Yes" campaign was funded through individual and corporate contributions to the Galveston RISE political action committee, according to PAC officials and the public record. The PAC raised more than $43,000 and spent more than $38,000, according to its most recent finance report, a copy of which is attached to the digital version of this letter at GalvNews.com.
(1) comment
Galveston ISD doesn't owe the "no" voters anything. They do, however, owe the kids of GISD some shiny new facilities. And I can't wait to see them. [beam][beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.