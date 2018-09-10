Once again, a play on words and no confidence in their ability to handle a criminal case, the Galveston County District Attorney's office does not exhibit a desire to protect our schools from attack from within.
In the article ("'Kill list' didn't merit charges, prosecutors claim," The Daily News, Sept. 8) an assistant DA said a threat must be direct, a list with names on it and using language, to kill is not direct enough. And it was a juvenile who went on a rampage already as we all know. Using the application of law to hide behind is wrong.
The word that comes to mind is deterrent. When one of these trolls thinks they may be prosecuted it could possibly send a message to others. When no attempt to try to prosecute, as in this case, the system failed again. Are we going to wait until the threat is again imminent, and then to witness the carnage before demanding the proper legal prosecution is attempted?
Even trying sends a message. For too long the legal system has been trembling because of political baiting. Our children deserve better.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.