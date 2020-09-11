President Trump should resign his office immediately.

The Woodward tapes clearly show, in Trump's own words and taped with his permission, he knew of the dangers of the virus. He downplayed it.

President Trump should be charged with 190,000-plus counts of negligent homicide.

Domenico Nuckols

Galveston

