A Democratic crime wave is taking advantage of demoralized police. Democrats passed anti-gun laws instead of anti-criminal laws. Guns aren’t criminals. The National Rifle Association is gun-crime's fiercest enemy and top police supporter.
Congress should adopt Project Exile, an anti-criminal law.
States adopting Project Exile had crime rates falling fast until liberal judges ignored it. We need it as a federal law so no judge can ignore.
It requires a mandatory 10-year sentence for criminals with guns. No bail or plea bargains, parole or good-time early release, hard time added to other convictions.
Project Exile terrifies criminals.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Gary, exactly what gun laws have democrats passed, enlighten me?
