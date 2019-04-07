Jack Cross hit the nail right on the head ("Newspaper has shown bias against President Trump," The Daily News, April 3). Jack is usually right on his views.
I can’t figure out what the problem is with how Joe Biden acts. I see a lot of men hug ladies (including me), and I'm sure it’s done in friendship — and not what the far left is claiming. In fact, Biden is the only Democrat I would vote for out of all who are signing up to run.
If being friendly keeps you out of politics, I would never have won four elections for county commissioner.
Quit apologizing and run. Don’t quit being a friendly man.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
