I'm writing in support of Craig Brown for mayor of Galveston.
Craig has been my councilperson for the last six years and he has been responsive and available to me throughout. I know him as an honest public servant and a principled man.
I'm proud to give him my vote.
Barbara Sue Schneider
Galveston
