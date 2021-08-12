Thank you so much for publishing my recent guest column ("Battleship Texas would be a boon for Galveston," The Daily News, Aug. 4). Based on the number of emails, texts and phone calls I received, I'm impressed by the number of people who read The Daily News' editorial page and more encouraged than ever about the level of support for relocating the Texas to my hometown.
I'm working on a second column to answer some of the questions raised in conversations I've had since the guest column was published. We're in the process of forming Friends of the Texas to support the effort to provide a permanent island home for this last dreadnought, including creating a website to provide the community with accurate and up-to-date information about the Texas and the National Museum of the World Wars it inspires.
Paulie Gaido
Galveston
