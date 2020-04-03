Margaret Battistelli Gardner states, “These are worrisome times, no doubt. But grasping for straws masquerading as sound medical advice won’t allay any fears” ("Find hope in facts, not straws," The Daily News, April 2)
Somewhat embarrassingly for Gardner’s responsible editorial, there has been no more prolific regional straw manufacturer, regarding financial matters, than The Daily News.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, the BWM facility, the fixed-rail trolley, the port’s anemic annual city payment and the recent property tax increase — all mathematically vacant of any positive marginal financial benefit to taxpayers. This editorial page has had no trouble masquerading as, to paraphrase, “sound financial advice."
Longtime observers predict that this editorial page will claim, sometime in 2020, that taxpayer-funded assistance to the port will bring economic prosperity closer than it has ever been since 1940.
That year, an editorial in this paper stated that the belief that the foregone taxes, resulting from the city’s purchase of the port, would raise taxes for everyone else was ... “a strawman argument.”
In 1940, port operations directly provided 20 percent to 30 percent to the city’s budget. Today, it's less than one-half of 1 percent. The “strawman argument” has been settled for some time.
Given this editorial page’s record on “straw” matters, Gardner might wish to choose another metaphor.
Norman Pappous
Galveston
