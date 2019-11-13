In response to the article ("County extends agreement to fund Lago Mar TIRZ," The Daily News, Nov. 8): The cost to the county of this new agreement is over $42.5 million. You read that right; in case it seems unbelievably high. As a county taxpayer, I’m disappointed in Commissioners Stephen Holmes, Darrell Apffel and Joe Giusti.
When ordinary taxpayers make property improvements, we have to pay higher taxes immediately; we don’t get to reinvest the new tax dollars back into our own property and neighborhoods like TIRZ developers do. It’s unfair that they don’t play by the same rules.
This vote will keep the Lago Mar development off the tax rolls for an additional 10 years, putting the lie to the argument that TIRZes benefit the public when in reality they delay improvements from being added to the tax rolls and divert the taxes from those improvements to themselves.
To add insult to injury, the lobbyist for this giveaway was Sue Darcy, who's paid with county tax funds to “manage” the Lago Mar TIRZ. Like the rest of the myriad lawyers, accountants, etc., that make up the cottage industry of TIRZ consultants, her loyalty is to the developer.
Hats off to Judge Mark Henry and Commissioner Ken Clark for opposing this boondoggle: You showed your commitment to fairness, fiscal responsibility and good government.
Elizabeth Beeton
Galveston
