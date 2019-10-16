Have you seen the most recent episode of the Howdy Rudy Show? Within two minutes, Rudy Giuliani told Chris Cuomo of CNN that he didn't ask Ukranian officials to investigate the Bidens — and that he did ask them to investigate the Biden, and he's proud of it.
He also said in a later interview with Fox that he was meeting with Ukranian officials at the request of our state department and then that he was there as the president's lawyer. I wonder how that works?
Maybe the quick snap backs by Giuliani are because he represents a client who's sincerely ignorant and enthusiastically stupid; who refuses to use the established inter-agency process for important national security decisions, preferring to use his own "stable genius" with "unmatched wisdom." His most recent product of his "unmatched wisdom" is the current Syrian debacle leading to displacement of hundreds of thousands of Kurds and the killing and wounding of their women and children.
He continues to play checkers while the rest of the world plays chess. Scary.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
