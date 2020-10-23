In 2018 and 2019, I was the chair of Artist Boat. Although Artist Boat is a well-known and liked local nonprofit, it had fallen into a contentious relationship with its neighbors on Avenue O, in District 2, Craig Brown’s council district. Because we were in District 2, we had a number of meetings to try to resolve the issues, and Craig Brown took the time to be personally involved in all of them.
Well, these informal attempts failed, so we then had a number of hearings before council. Craig supported his constituents, which put him on the other side from me, and we ultimately lost the issues at council (a blessing in disguise, as it turned out).
Despite his being my opponent, I came away from the whole process with a great respect for Craig’s intelligence, fairness and honor, and I knew then and there that Galveston would be in very good hands with Craig Brown at the helm.
Whoever might've been best for Galveston in the past, Craig Brown is the right person for the job of mayor of Galveston for our future.
Douglas R. Little
Galveston
