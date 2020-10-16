I hope that when people go to vote they've listened closely and paid attention to the Democratic platform.
Beto O’Rourke said on T.V. during the nationally televised debate “hell yes” we're coming for your guns. If the Democratic Party is elected, say goodbye to the Second Amendment. However, the crooks will always have guns.
Joe Biden has said if he's elected the first thing he would do is to rescind the tax credits that President Trump has in place to help small business and individual taxpayers. Why stop something that's working?
I believe it’s unconscionable for either party to blame the other for the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, the Democratic Party doesn’t think so.
Kenneth L. Johnson
Algoa
Absolutely. The fact that Biden has bold policies that I agree with makes voting against Trump all the sweeter. [thumbup]
And what will be sweeter will be the words, " We can now project the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, Donald J. Trump wins re-election!" And when that day comes, Bailey, don't don't don't do anything desperate.
2018 Blue Wave, to be continued .......
