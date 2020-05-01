Dolph Tillotson's rebuttal ("Anti-media bias based on nonsense, misunderstanding," The Daily News, April 22); and the headline selected for Norman Pappous' commentary ("News organizations are largely to blame for it all," The Daily News, April 18) are just more fake news.
Bruce Ware
Galveston
