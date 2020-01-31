Recent impeachment efforts display the devolution of mean-spirited politics into a media spectator sport akin to the "Hunger Games."
Oaths taken mean little, ends justify means no matter the lies or deceit. References to the Founding Fathers and the Constitution are reread glibly for a win, a hit on the other side, devoid of the sacrifices of so many throughout our country's history.
Anti-Trumper John R. Cobarruvias' letter ("For Cornyn, it really is that simple," The Daily News, Jan. 28) denigrating Sen. John Cornyn, offers his own quid pro quo regarding Trump's removal, stating, "It really is that simple."
To me, it's just one more example of many hate-filled Democrats willing to take down or take out an opposing elected official at any cost. So little "fair" in this approach, and certainly no "humility" that the Senate Chaplain called for. So sad for our beloved country.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
Democrats called 18 witnesses during the House impeachment hearings. Then claimed they had everything needed to impeach the president and sent two false items to the senate. The Senate became the jury and when democrats found their articales of impeachment were defective they wanted the Senate to call more witnesses and claimed the impeachment trial couldn't be a real trial without new witnesses. In real trials the jury ( Senate) never ask for more witnesses. Many trials have NO witnesses. Democrats claim the non witness trial is a farse. Isn't that the perfect ending for a farse impeachment?
