Dan Freeman’s column shows where we can agree, and where we part ways ("G-7 could improve the world with 1 percent of GDP," The Daily News, June 25). Everyone agrees that the democratic republics of the world would be better off holding the CRINK (China, Russia, Iran and North Korea) at arm’s length until they adopt democratic reforms.
But that isn't happening.
The CRINK countries relish the handcuffs we stupidly place on our own economies like the Paris Agreement. The CRINK nations pollute freely and become the world’s low-cost providers while we try to act responsibly.
Like other liberals, Freeman believes that giving away money will bring freedom and prosperity. He wants G-7 nations to annually donate 1 percent of their gross domestic product to aid impoverished nations.
The world poured billions of dollars into places like Somalia and Haiti. The result was the corrupt got wealthy and their citizens continue to suffer.
If you want to help the world, then provide trade incentives for establishing and following a rule of law built on democratic principles. Place trade restrictions, as President Trump did, on those countries that refuse to do so.
Do what you want with your money, but keep your hands off mine.
Linda Burton
Galveston
