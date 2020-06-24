Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.