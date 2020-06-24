In regard to Paul Griner’s letter ("The government can't just order us around," The Daily News, June 20-21): In the 1970s, when I was young and foolish, I thought nothing of drinking beers while driving, then tossing the empties into my truck bed.
When I visited my aunt on the East Coast, she was appalled that Texas refused to regulate drinking and driving. Most of us see it her way now.
I remember my father, a decade earlier, cursing the nanny state and cutting the seat belts out of his car. Today, most Texans endorse the government requiring us to wear them to save lives and reduce everyone’s auto and health insurance premiums.
The same year that my dad took a razor to his belts, drug users howled when the government, trying to reduce acid casualties, criminalized the recreational use of LSD.
Against my objections, my elderly mother insists on visiting the grocery store. Though she wears a mask and gloves, she's among the most vulnerable to people who think it a matter of constitutional principle to refuse to wear masks in public.
This seems to be the position of Griner.
I wonder at what point a love of liberty and of Jesus curdled into a sour disregard for the wellbeing of our neighbors.
Madison Searle
Galveston
"Against my objections, my elderly mother insists on visiting the grocery store."
You can go for her with cell phone imaging as you walk around the store stopping, zooming in, checking prices while having a conversation with your mom on the other end. She'll tell you what to put in the basket. She will tell you how she checks the ripeness of fruit, vegetables, etc.
