Kudos to the residents of Denver Court and Lafitte’s Point, who had the council rezone their neighborhoods to ban short-term rentals ("Hundreds of homes rezoned to ban short-term rentals," The Daily News, Oct. 29). They worked together to get the result they wanted for their neighborhood. Grassroots efforts benefit everyone.
How many residents remember the hard work of Mary Branum and Claire Reiswerg of the Galveston Association of Vacation Rentals Managers and Short Term Rentals Association of Galveston? It was during the sessions of 2015, 2017 and 2019 that they lobbied legislators to keep short-term rental laws and regulations local.
Their success allowed these residents to petition city council to prohibit short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
Had they not succeeded, it would've meant regulations on short-term rentals would've been statewide not community based, meaning very few, if any regulations, would be followed.
With the efforts of organizations and involved residents, we can all coexist and maintain a balance, keeping Galveston the treasure it is for residents and tourists alike.
Now, can we work together to do something about the dilapidated homes that degrade with each passing year with nothing being done to fix their blighted appearance?
