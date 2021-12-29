In response to the article ("Hitchcock map changes would better define voting districts," The Daily News, Dec. 28): A bit of history surrounding the proposed changed District 3 boundaries.
This “small patch” from the diversionary canal to the western city limits of Hitchcock was annexed into the city in 1979. Fast forward 42 years, this area has received absolutely no city services that we don't pay dearly for in fees and taxes. We bear all costs of providing and maintaining our own water and sewer. No flags along the highway on special holidays.
I participated in the formation of Hitchcock’s single-member districts. There were numerous meetings of city and community where pertinent information was shared and used by professionals in drawing the original boundaries. The area now being considered removed from District 3 was “notably” included in District 3 in the best interest of the area residents being they all shared common residence within Drainage District No. 1 and Santa Fe ISD, both of which require voters to decide issues that affect their lives and livelihood. District 2 currently has no Drainage District No. 1 or school district voters.
This common attribute disappears with this proposed change of “uniformity and clarity of city districts.” For what?
