In response to the guest column by Joe Woods ("More people must begin buying flood insurance," The Daily News, Nov. 26): Every few years we hear how our flood insurance federal program is broke. Administrators say more folks need to buy flood insurance. Totally wrong. What needs to be done is the National Flood Insurance Program needs to stop giving away “free money.”

Millions of dollars are given to individuals who have never bought flood insurance, and it doesn't make sense. The fix is simple: if you don’t have flood insurance you get no “free money.” Only persons who have flood insurance should get the money they have paid for and deserve.

Real simple fix; and, if you operated your business like the NFIP you would be broke also.

Charlie Everts

Tiki Island

