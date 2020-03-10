I thoroughly enjoyed Elizabeth Anderson’s informative and spot-on commentary ("Our beloved aren't thriving; they are threatened," The Daily News, March 6.
How can anyone think that bird populations are thriving? I remember looking forward to the spring migration, before Hurricane Ike, when we had so many mature oak trees. So many species were observed, including blue buntings, grosbeaks and Baltimore orioles, that are now in rapid decline.
I remember a time on this island when there were no pelicans. They have only been able to rebound to their present glorious population here since the banning of DDT.
People have forgotten how effective the first environmental regulations were when so many waterways were cleaned up and wildlife populations rebounded. Now at a time when our human population is growing exponentially and the subsequent degradation that brings to our stressed environmental systems, those regulations are being dismantled.
Thanks to Elizabeth Anderson for being a clear and rational voice in these matters.
Leroy LeFlore
Galveston
