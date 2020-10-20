I'm furious that Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has so little regard for the residents of this county that he's virtually promoting no masks in voting areas ("Maskless voters can't be turned away, Galveston County judge orders," The Daily News, Oct. 17).
It's bad enough that there's nowhere in the county to drop-off a mail-in ballot. That forces those of us worried about the safety of our ballot to have to go into a polling center to vote. Now polling workers will be fined for asking voters to put on their masks?
He obviously has no regard for the safety of the polling workers that are in that facility all day or for us residents that must go in for the opportunity to vote.
I promise to remind voters of your lack of concern for their health in your next election.
Terri Berry
Friendswood
Another Letter to the Editor from someone who refuses to read the GOVERNOR'S Executive Order.
https://open.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/EO-GA-29-use-of-face-coverings-during-COVID-19-IMAGE-07-02-2020.pdf
"WHEREAS, failure to comply with any executive order issued during the COVID-19 disaster is an offense punishable under Section 418.173 by fine; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby order the following on a statewide basis effective at 12:01p.m. on July 3, 2020:
Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household; provided, however, that this face-covering requirement does not apply to the following:
8. any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged;"
Texas Government Code § 418.173. Penalty for Violation of Emergency Management Plan:
https://codes.findlaw.com/tx/government-code/gov-t-sect-418-173.html
(a) A state, local, or interjurisdictional emergency management plan may provide that failure to comply with the plan or with a rule, order, or ordinance adopted under the plan is an offense.
(b) The plan may prescribe a punishment for the offense but may not prescribe a fine that exceeds $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that exceeds 180 days.
Now, blaming County Judge Mark Henry for carrying out his legal obligation comes from ignorance. Don't be ignorant. READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER!
