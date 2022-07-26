Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.

Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.”

Carlos Ponce

CERN

Charles Douglas

They are all coming out now!

George Croix

A few salient points:

A little hard to grow vegetables, fruits,and grains in a forest, so fields must be cleared and farming / grazing land made available in the same way.

Not much in the way of electric tractors and harvesting equipment widely available, if at all in most places. Diesel and gasoline equipment still feeds America overwhelmingly.

The next trip to your favorite supermarket keep in mind that it would be empty in short order without regular short interval deliveries of grocery items made mostly in 18 wheeler diesel driven trucks, which will be the norm for years to come, so be careful what you wish for, and listen to, or prepare to start that long term diet so long put off….

While waiting for the wanted future, life goes on…if we let it, and don’t shoot our selves in our fossil derived flip-flop covered foot….

chuckle…

