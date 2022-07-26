Want a cooler world? Stop eating so much meat By GREGORY DRISCOLL Jul 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.”Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels.The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.Gregory DriscollGalveston Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Carlos Ponce Jul 26, 2022 9:29pm CERN Report Add Reply Charles Douglas Jul 26, 2022 10:48pm They are all coming out now! Report Add Reply George Croix Jul 26, 2022 10:41pm A few salient points:A little hard to grow vegetables, fruits,and grains in a forest, so fields must be cleared and farming / grazing land made available in the same way.Not much in the way of electric tractors and harvesting equipment widely available, if at all in most places. Diesel and gasoline equipment still feeds America overwhelmingly.The next trip to your favorite supermarket keep in mind that it would be empty in short order without regular short interval deliveries of grocery items made mostly in 18 wheeler diesel driven trucks, which will be the norm for years to come, so be careful what you wish for, and listen to, or prepare to start that long term diet so long put off….While waiting for the wanted future, life goes on…if we let it, and don’t shoot our selves in our fossil derived flip-flop covered foot….chuckle… Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomMan found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyThree charged after narcotics investigation in HitchcockMan found dead in ditch on Teichman Road in GalvestonDriver in critical condition after pick-up truck collides with 18-wheelerClean-up crew finds 27-year-old message in a bottle in La Marque's Highland BayouLeague City Man faces 35 years in prison for child pornographyMotorcyclist injured in Bolivar Peninsula wreck Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (133) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53)
(3) comments
CERN
They are all coming out now!
A few salient points:
A little hard to grow vegetables, fruits,and grains in a forest, so fields must be cleared and farming / grazing land made available in the same way.
Not much in the way of electric tractors and harvesting equipment widely available, if at all in most places. Diesel and gasoline equipment still feeds America overwhelmingly.
The next trip to your favorite supermarket keep in mind that it would be empty in short order without regular short interval deliveries of grocery items made mostly in 18 wheeler diesel driven trucks, which will be the norm for years to come, so be careful what you wish for, and listen to, or prepare to start that long term diet so long put off….
While waiting for the wanted future, life goes on…if we let it, and don’t shoot our selves in our fossil derived flip-flop covered foot….
chuckle…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.