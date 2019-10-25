I’d like to invite everyone to the inaugural Galveston County Fall Festival & BBQ Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City.
Fall has come to Galveston County, and I can think of no better way to celebrate than an afternoon at the park with friends and family. Come out and enjoy a wide variety of free family friendly activities including face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo and numerous other fall themed activities. There also will be dozens of vendors onsite selling everything from jewelry to mini donuts.
A barbecue cook-off competition featuring 20 teams of the best barbecue cookers in Texas will not only compete head-to-head but also will cook food for you to try. Tickets for all-you-can-eat barbecue are $10 and includes a free drink.
I know, as the father of young twin girls, we’re always looking for family friendly fun around this time year as the weather cools off. That was the inspiration for creating an event that everyone in the community could enjoy. This event is sure to have something for all ages and members of the family.
For information, visit www.gcbbqcookoff.com. I sincerely hope you will be able to attend, and I look forward to seeing you on Nov. 2.
Mark Henry
Galveston County Judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.