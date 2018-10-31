I just wanted to take some time to thank one of the great human beings that does business and lives on the island; Don Clark.
His business, Miller's Landing, had been down to a kitchen fire for several months, but has now reopened. During the time his business was down, he paid his employees; but in order to get paid, the employees had to devote their time to help a nonprofit in need of assistance.
Don, your leadership in a time you were working on getting your business reopened is an inspiration to all. Your gesture is a great model for all of us to follow. Thank you for being a such a great boss and humanitarian to your employees, and thank you for the pride you give us knowing you live and work on our beautiful island. You're truly a Galveston class act.
Don't forget to support Galveston's business community like Miller's Landing, who does great work for our community.
Roger "Bo" Quiroga
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.